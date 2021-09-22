 Skip to main content

What Are The Investors Doing With Boeing
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 1:04pm   Comments
What Are The Investors Doing With Boeing

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Boeing (NYSE:BA). The overall sentiment shows 62.5% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 37.5%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,128,679 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $1,334,920.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $180.0 to $225.0 for Boeing in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's smart money trades within a strike price range from $180.0 to $225.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/24/21 $215.00 $39.0K 1.8K 2.7K
BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/24/21 $220.00 $29.8K 5.5K 3.9K
BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $180.00 $646.4K 3.3K 354
BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/24/21 $215.00 $45.1K 1.8K 2.5K
BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/24/21 $215.00 $49.7K 1.8K 1.9K

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 5,229,600, the price of BA is up 3.74% over the last 24 hours at $216.31.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Price and RSI Chart

What The Experts Say On Boeing:

  • UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $290.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Thank You

