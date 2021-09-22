What Are The Investors Doing With Boeing

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Boeing (NYSE:BA). The overall sentiment shows 62.5% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 37.5%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,128,679 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $1,334,920.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $180.0 to $225.0 for Boeing in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's smart money trades within a strike price range from $180.0 to $225.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/24/21 $215.00 $39.0K 1.8K 2.7K BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/24/21 $220.00 $29.8K 5.5K 3.9K BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $180.00 $646.4K 3.3K 354 BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/24/21 $215.00 $45.1K 1.8K 2.5K BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/24/21 $215.00 $49.7K 1.8K 1.9K

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,229,600, the price of BA is up 3.74% over the last 24 hours at $216.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Boeing:

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $290.0.

