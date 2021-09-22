10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LCID CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/24/21 $26.00 $28.7K 12.8K 24.1K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $760.00 $84.2K 13.4K 21.8K ATER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $15.00 $64.3K 12.8K 14.9K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $13.00 $66.8K 12.0K 8.6K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $53.00 $31.8K 1.2K 5.0K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/29/21 $54.00 $79.1K 11 3.9K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $36.00 $32.8K 3.7K 2.3K BBBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $22.00 $32.2K 3.2K 1.5K FFIE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $10.00 $158.2K 24.6K 1.5K KSS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/15/21 $52.50 $255.5K 2.7K 1.5K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 24, 2021. This event was a transfer of 296 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 12849 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 24, 2021. This event was a transfer of 421 contract(s) at a $760.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.2K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 13444 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21881 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ATER (NASDAQ:ATER), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.3K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 12870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14964 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on October 1, 2021. Parties traded 3501 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.8K, with a price of $19.0 per contract. There were 12025 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8606 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 24, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $53.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 1256 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on October 29, 2021. Parties traded 618 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.1K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3977 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 24, 2021. This event was a transfer of 369 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $89.0 per contract. There were 3705 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2320 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBBY (NASDAQ:BBBY), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 239 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 3229 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1523 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FFIE (NASDAQ:FFIE), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 1130 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $158.2K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 24695 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KSS (NYSE:KSS), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 881 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $255.5K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 2702 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1509 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

