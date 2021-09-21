This Is What Smart Money Is Betting On United Airlines Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bearish stance on United Airlines Holdings.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what the Smart Money just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL).

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28.57% bullish and 71.43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $485,955, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $641,786.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $41.0 to $65.0 for United Airlines Holdings in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Airlines Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Airlines Holdings's smart money trades within a strike price range from $41.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $44.00 $180.3K 6.0K 1.2K UAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $41.00 $130.2K 4.7K 1.4K UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $65.00 $42.5K 7.5K 3.0K UAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $175.3K 11.2K 0 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $45.00 $58.7K 4.5K 915

Where Is United Airlines Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,712,166, the price of UAL is up -1.61% over the last 24 hours at $44.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On United Airlines Holdings:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $64.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.