Airbnb's Big Money Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 2:22pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bullish stance on (Airbnb: ABNB).

And retail traders should know.

Looking at options activity for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) we detected 17 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64.71% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35.29% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $576,474 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $987,178.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $155.0 to $200.0 for Airbnb in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Airbnb's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Airbnb's smart money trades within a strike price range from $155.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $160.00 $276.2K 6.5K 713
ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $160.00 $310.6K 6.5K 459
ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $182.50 $100.2K 1.5K 682
ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/24/21 $160.00 $34.7K 1.0K 3.8K
ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $160.00 $50.1K 1.0K 1.7K

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 4,806,376, the price of ABNB is up 4.63% over the last 24 hours at $169.13.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Price and RSI Chart

What The Experts Say On Airbnb:

  • Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $132.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

BZI-UOA

