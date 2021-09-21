9 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Health Care sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $44.50 $60.5K 3.3K 7.9K MRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $77.50 $34.1K 2.2K 3.6K MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $510.00 $67.4K 100 1.1K ME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $7.50 $40.0K 73 1.0K MRTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $180.00 $1.7 million 100 1.0K TAK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $15.00 $76.5K 3.7K 962 HZNP CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $95.00 $1.1 million 1.0K 750 CRVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $10.00 $29.0K 743 694 SDC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $40.1K 9.1K 609

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 24, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1730 contract(s) at a $44.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.5K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 3352 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7959 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRK (NYSE:MRK), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 292 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 2261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3632 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on October 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 794 contract(s) at a $510.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.4K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ME (NASDAQ:ME), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 801 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 73 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1042 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRTX (NASDAQ:MRTX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 87 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.7 million, with a price of $1770.0 per contract. There were 100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TAK (NYSE:TAK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 122 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 348 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.5K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 3763 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 962 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HZNP (NASDAQ:HZNP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $1540.0 per contract. There were 1004 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRVS (NASDAQ:CRVS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 743 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 694 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SDC (NASDAQ:SDC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 122 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 9108 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 609 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.