Facebook's Big Money Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bearish stance on (Facebook: FB).

And retail traders should know.

Looking at options activity for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) we detected 16 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37.5% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62.5% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $807,426 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,569,719.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $190.0 to $520.0 for Facebook in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Facebook's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Facebook's smart money trades within a strike price range from $190.0 to $520.0 in the last 30 days.

Facebook Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $360.00 $287.5K 6.0K 4.6K FB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/24/21 $360.00 $349.4K 6.0K 3.8K FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/24/21 $360.00 $100.9K 6.0K 5.4K FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $360.00 $276.3K 6.0K 2.8K FB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $355.00 $200.2K 11.0K 344

Where Is Facebook Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,320,302, the price of FB is up 0.26% over the last 24 hours at $356.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

What The Experts Say On Facebook:

Arete Research downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $381.0

HSBC has decided to maintain their Reduce rating on Facebook, which currently sits at a price target of $300.0.

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $455.0

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Facebook, which currently sits at a price target of $440.0.

Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $400.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.