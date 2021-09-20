 Skip to main content

8 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 2:01pm   Comments
This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $700.00 $136.8K 85.0K 68.5K
F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/24/21 $13.00 $144.7K 6.2K 25.2K
NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $40.00 $232.9K 16.0K 10.7K
QS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $25.00 $62.7K 13.2K 8.0K
BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/24/21 $150.00 $92.8K 2.8K 7.8K
LVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $36.00 $26.6K 2.3K 1.6K
WYNN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $80.00 $165.6K 1.1K 1.1K
VSTO PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $40.00 $48.7K 240 319

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 24, 2021. This event was a transfer of 238 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $136.8K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 85075 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68576 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on September 24, 2021. This event was a transfer of 3188 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 84 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $144.7K, with a price of $46.0 per contract. There were 6248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25298 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 1013 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $232.9K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 16087 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10791 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS (NYSE:QS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1900 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.7K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 13254 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8097 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 24, 2021. Parties traded 229 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 66 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.8K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 2874 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7842 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 24, 2021. Parties traded 409 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 2391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1628 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on October 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 502 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 66 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $165.6K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 1190 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VSTO (NYSE:VSTO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.7K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 240 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 319 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

 

BZI-AUOAOptions

