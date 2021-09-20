 Skip to main content

Tony Zhang's Northrop Grumman Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 6:54am   Comments
Tony Zhang of OptionsPlay spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC). He said the stock has broken below some major support levels and there could be further downside.

To make a bearish bet, Zhang wants to sell the October $350 call and buy the October $365 call in Northrop Grumman for a total credit of $6.10. If the stock trades below $350 at the October expiration, Zhang is going to collect $6.10. The trade starts to lose money above $356.10 and it can maximally lose $8.90.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Options Action Tony ZhangOptions Markets Media Trading Ideas

