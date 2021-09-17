10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/17/21 $147.00 $28.8K 12.7K 87.8K AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $105.00 $32.5K 35.9K 28.2K V CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $230.00 $86.0K 13.3K 15.5K CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $60.00 $48.5K 32.3K 10.2K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/24/21 $220.00 $98.7K 3.4K 7.4K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $300.00 $171.5K 26.1K 3.4K TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $80.00 $38.1K 10.3K 3.2K SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $250.00 $187.5K 3.2K 1.6K ORCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $87.50 $27.4K 5.5K 1.5K PLAN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $70.00 $42.4K 1.4K 998

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 686 contract(s) at a $147.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $42.0 per contract. There were 12750 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 87806 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 35961 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.0K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 13312 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 91 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.5K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 32346 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 24, 2021. Parties traded 227 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.7K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 3469 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7416 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 245 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $171.5K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 26159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3453 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 126 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 495 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 10389 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3281 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 223 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $187.5K, with a price of $845.0 per contract. There were 3219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1680 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 669 contract(s) at a $87.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $41.0 per contract. There were 5552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1504 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLAN (NYSE:PLAN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 472 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.4K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 1467 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 998 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.