Follow The Smart Money, Looking Into Amazon's Biggest Options Trades For Today

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bearish stance on (Amazon.com: AMZN).

And retail traders should know.

Looking at options activity for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) we detected 10 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80.0% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $1,198,362 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $3,380,248.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $3480.0 to $3550.0 for Amazon.com in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amazon.com's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amazon.com's smart money trades within a strike price range from $3480.0 to $3550.0 in the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $3500.00 $2.9 million 11.3K 575 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $3500.00 $94.6K 8.7K 7.8K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $3500.00 $195.9K 8.7K 1.5K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $3550.00 $34.4K 4.7K 1.3K AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/17/21 $3500.00 $371.8K 3.8K 515

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 706,691, the price of AMZN is up -0.04% over the last 24 hours at $3486.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

What The Experts Say On Amazon.com:

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $4250.0

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $4700.0.

