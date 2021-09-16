10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $750.00 $94.3K 13.5K 30.0K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $13.00 $26.5K 59.2K 10.8K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $157.50 $29.0K 3.2K 9.0K TJX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $75.00 $46.4K 21.2K 8.1K QS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $25.00 $58.7K 3.2K 2.6K ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $167.50 $26.0K 483 1.9K NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $40.00 $216.0K 27.5K 1.9K BBIG PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $10.00 $638.2K 4.0K 1.9K RCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $60.00 $204.5K 2.6K 1.4K DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/24/21 $58.00 $28.4K 2.6K 527

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $750.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.3K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 13578 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30091 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 698 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $38.0 per contract. There were 59248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10828 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 227 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 3200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9018 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TJX (NYSE:TJX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1451 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.4K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 21254 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS (NYSE:QS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1250 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.7K, with a price of $47.0 per contract. There were 3290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2608 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1994 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $216.0K, with a price of $216.0 per contract. There were 27552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1925 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1850 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $638.2K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 4070 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1907 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RCL (NYSE:RCL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 1401 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $204.5K, with a price of $146.0 per contract. There were 2646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 24, 2021. This event was a transfer of 279 contract(s) at a $58.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $102.0 per contract. There were 2619 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 527 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.