What Is The Smart Money Doing With NVIDIA?

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bullish stance on (NVIDIA: NVDA).

And retail traders should know.

Looking at options activity for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) we detected 47 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57.45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42.55% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $2,879,201 and 35, calls, for a total amount of $4,449,155.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $185.0 to $255.0 for NVIDIA in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for NVIDIA big money options trades today is 98,220 with a total volume of 178,493.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NVIDIA's big money trades within a strike price range of $185.0 to $255.0 over the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $220.00 $67.3K 13.6K 21.5K NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $220.00 $61.7K 14.5K 7.3K NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/17/21 $220.00 $69.0K 14.5K 5.0K NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $220.00 $71.5K 14.5K 4.2K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $220.00 $77.5K 14.5K 3.9K

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,834,205, the price of NVDA is up -0.35% over the last 24 hours at $221.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On NVIDIA:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $235.0.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $225.0.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $245.0.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $245.0.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $225.0.

