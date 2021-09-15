What Are The Investors Doing With Bank of America

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bullish stance on Bank of America.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BAC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what the Smart Money just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58.33% bullish and 41.67%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $602,489, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $526,675.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $39.0 to $43.0 for Bank of America in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bank of America's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bank of America's smart money trades within a strike price range from $39.0 to $43.0 in the last 30 days.

Bank of America Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $39.00 $126.8K 12.1K 3.0K BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $42.00 $51.0K 25.8K 2.4K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/24/21 $40.00 $81.0K 4.9K 4.5K BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $40.00 $65.1K 10.2K 2.3K BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $40.00 $180.6K 10.2K 1.7K

Where Is Bank of America Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 23,938,708, the price of BAC is up 0.77% over the last 24 hours at $40.15.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On Bank of America:

Odeon Capital upgraded its action to Buy saying the stock has the potential to rally 15.82% to a target of $46.5

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.