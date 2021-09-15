 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Are The Investors Doing With Bank of America
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 12:16pm   Comments
Share:
What Are The Investors Doing With Bank of America

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bullish stance on Bank of America.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BAC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what the Smart Money just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58.33% bullish and 41.67%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $602,489, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $526,675.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $39.0 to $43.0 for Bank of America in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bank of America's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bank of America's smart money trades within a strike price range from $39.0 to $43.0 in the last 30 days.

Bank of America Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $39.00 $126.8K 12.1K 3.0K
BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $42.00 $51.0K 25.8K 2.4K
BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/24/21 $40.00 $81.0K 4.9K 4.5K
BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $40.00 $65.1K 10.2K 2.3K
BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $40.00 $180.6K 10.2K 1.7K

Where Is Bank of America Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 23,938,708, the price of BAC is up 0.77% over the last 24 hours at $40.15.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Price and RSI Chart

What The Experts Say On Bank of America:

  • Odeon Capital upgraded its action to Buy saying the stock has the potential to rally 15.82% to a target of $46.5

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (BAC)

8 Financials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
This Chipmaker Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Wells Fargo And Bank Of America
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2021
Why Bank Of America And Wells Fargo Bulls May Get Slaughtered
How 6 Big Banks Are Dealing With Employee COVID-19 Vaccinations
This Chipmaker Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Amazon, Microsoft, Bank Of America And Wells Fargo
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com