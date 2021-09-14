 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Follow The Smart Money, Looking Into Snap's Biggest Options Trades For Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 11:23am   Comments
Share:
Follow The Smart Money, Looking Into Snap's Biggest Options Trades For Today

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Snap (NYSE:SNAP). The overall sentiment shows 33.33% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 66.67%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,345,511 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $288,376.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $60.0 to $75.0 for Snap in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for Snap big money options trades today is 41,553 with a total volume of 12,387.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Snap's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Snap Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $70.00 $122.0K 14.3K 373
SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $60.00 $54.7K 4.9K 1.1K
SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $70.00 $511.4K 1.3K 533
SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $75.00 $36.8K 17.5K 819
SNAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $60.00 $55.0K 4.9K 600

Where Is Snap Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 3,118,607, the price of SNAP is up 0.44% over the last 24 hours at $71.57.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Price and RSI Chart

What The Experts Say On Snap:

  • Arete Research upgraded its action to Buy saying the stock has the potential to rally 15.97% to a target of $83.0
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy saying the stock has the potential to tumble 25.75% to a target of $90.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (SNAP)

Amazon, Facebook And 5 Other Internet Companies To Play The Top Tech Themes For 2021 And Beyond
Snap Stock Holds Strong Above Resistance Amid Overall Market Weakness: What's Next?
Analyst Ratings For Snap
Goldman Sachs Analyst Sees 60% Upside In Uber, 28% In Lyft
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2021
Smart Glasses Show How Apple Is Different From Companies Like Facebook, Snapchat: Gurman
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com