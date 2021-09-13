Follow What Smart Money Traders Are Doing With SQ

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bearish stance on Square: SQ.

And retail traders should know.

Looking at options activity for Square (NYSE:SQ) we detected 15 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60.0% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $3,759,439 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $713,030.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $190.0 to $260.0 for Square in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for Square big money options trades today is 33,045 with a total volume of 14,377.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Square's big money trades within a strike price range of $190.0 to $260.0 over the last 30 days.

Square Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $220.00 $645.0K 5.9K 609 SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $240.00 $108.6K 5.8K 2.9K SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $210.00 $755.9K 2.2K 401 SQ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/15/21 $260.00 $100.8K 6.3K 2.3K SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $260.00 $410.9K 5.5K 288

Where Is Square Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,682,544, the price of SQ is up -0.65% over the last 24 hours at $246.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

What The Experts Say On Square:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Square, which currently sits at a price target of $320.0.

