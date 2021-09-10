 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Coty, Gevo And Electronic Arts

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 7:47am   Comments
Share:
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Coty, Gevo And Electronic Arts

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said options traders bought around 20,000 contracts of the November $8 calls in Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY), when the stock was trading at $7.50.

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) was also active on Thursday. About 18,000 contracts of the September $7.50 calls were traded in the first half of the session.

When Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) was trading at about $140, traders bought the September 24, $143 calls in big numbers, said Najarian. He owns calls in Coty, Gevo and Electronic Arts and he is planning to hold them close to expiration.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EA + COTY)

54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Reggie Bush, Tim Tebow And More College Football Legends Are Coming To 'Madden 22'
Where Electronic Arts Stands With Analysts
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Small Cap Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com