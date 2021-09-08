Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Cameco, Disney And KRE

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said traders bought 12,000 contracts of the December $25 calls in Cameco Corp (NYSE: CCJ) in the first half of the session on Wednesday. He jumped in the trade and he is planning to hold the position for most of the next three months.

When Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) was trading at $187, traders were buying the September 10, $187.50 calls, said Najarian.

He has also noticed a lot of buying of the October $62 puts in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSE: KRE). Najarian already owns puts in the name, but he decided to buy more.