10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $20.00 $41.8K 45.2K 28.0K BBWI CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $60.00 $5.2 million 10.2K 10.0K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $65.00 $61.0K 10.6K 5.4K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/24/21 $810.00 $100.1K 1.5K 2.6K FSR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $12.50 $445.0K 2.7K 2.5K DASH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/10/21 $197.50 $80.6K 1.1K 1.7K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/08/21 $50.00 $35.1K 541 760 F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $15.00 $51.5K 12.2K 587 FFIE PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $7.50 $28.4K 11.8K 460 DKS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/10/21 $140.00 $132.4K 723 378

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 279 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 45288 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBWI (NYSE:BBWI), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 10000 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $5.2 million, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 10216 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 10651 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5475 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on September 24, 2021. Parties traded 260 contract(s) at a $810.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.1K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 1579 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2644 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSR (NYSE:FSR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 499 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $445.0K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 2774 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH (NYSE:DASH), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 498 contract(s) at a $197.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.6K, with a price of $162.0 per contract. There were 1106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1730 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on October 8, 2021. Parties traded 294 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 541 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 760 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $206.0 per contract. There were 12277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 587 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FFIE (NASDAQ:FFIE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 299 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 11890 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 460 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKS (NYSE:DKS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 10, 2021. Parties traded 301 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 64 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.4K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 723 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 378 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.