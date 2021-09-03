Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Hut 8 Mining Corp And Salesforce

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusual options activity in Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT). He said it has volatility, volume and velocity. The stock has doubled in the last month and options traders are betting on a 50% increase from here. They bought 9,100 contracts of the September $15 calls. Najarian bought the September $10 calls and he is planning to sell upside calls against the position.

Around 6,600 contracts of the October $270 calls in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) were traded during the session on Friday. Najarian bought the October $265 calls and he is planning to sell higher strike calls.