10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/03/21 $230.00 $30.8K 18.9K 75.4K AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/03/21 $152.50 $33.1K 43.9K 42.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $115.00 $46.9K 36.3K 5.6K V CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/03/21 $225.00 $47.0K 2.8K 4.3K DOCU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/10/21 $300.00 $52.9K 162 1.8K MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $48.00 $462.6K 239 1.5K TSM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $130.00 $506.5K 3.4K 1.5K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $60.00 $26.4K 3.1K 1.2K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $90.00 $68.5K 2.7K 423 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $275.00 $26.2K 1.3K 377

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 527 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 18937 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 75473 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 208 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 43998 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42831 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 333 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.9K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 36378 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5684 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 2860 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4359 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DOCU (NASDAQ:DOCU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 203 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.9K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 105 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 465 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $462.6K, with a price of $995.0 per contract. There were 239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1576 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 77 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 1369 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $506.5K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 3449 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1514 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 3145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1225 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.5K, with a price of $342.0 per contract. There were 2775 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 423 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 248 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 1393 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.