10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/27/21 $149.00 $44.0K 10.7K 26.2K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/27/21 $225.00 $28.8K 9.5K 21.2K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $60.00 $26.4K 11.4K 4.4K FEYE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/03/21 $18.50 $42.1K 229 3.1K SPRT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $11.00 $92.5K 3.1K 2.0K TDC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $55.00 $87.5K 2.1K 2.0K NTAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/27/21 $85.00 $39.0K 96 1.8K HPQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/27/21 $28.50 $32.8K 3.1K 1.6K MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/03/21 $37.00 $173.4K 2.0K 1.1K WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $60.00 $77.2K 306 1.1K

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 27, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $149.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 10707 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 27, 2021. Parties traded 253 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 9549 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 87 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 323 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 11432 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4456 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FEYE (NASDAQ:FEYE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on September 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $18.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.1K, with a price of $42.0 per contract. There were 229 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3162 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SPRT (NASDAQ:SPRT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 370 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.5K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 3157 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2050 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TDC (NYSE:TDC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.5K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 2142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2029 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NTAP (NASDAQ:NTAP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 27, 2021. This event was a transfer of 650 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 96 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1863 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HPQ (NYSE:HPQ), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 27, 2021. Parties traded 456 contract(s) at a $28.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $72.0 per contract. There were 3158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1623 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on September 3, 2021. Parties traded 584 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $173.4K, with a price of $297.0 per contract. There were 2065 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 276 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.2K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 306 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1121 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.