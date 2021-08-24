10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/27/21 $175.00 $66.7K 7.0K 59.6K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/27/21 $710.00 $342.6K 10.2K 34.1K TJX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/24/21 $78.00 $32.2K 16 15.4K PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $115.00 $380.2K 1.9K 12.9K BBIG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $4.00 $30.0K 8.0K 10.5K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $82.50 $38.1K 5.6K 10.4K WYNN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $100.00 $172.5K 14.1K 5.5K LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $45.00 $77.3K 18.3K 2.6K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/03/21 $50.00 $83.9K 1.4K 2.5K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $65.00 $215.8K 5.9K 1.5K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 27, 2021. This event was a transfer of 264 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.7K, with a price of $249.0 per contract. There were 7014 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 27, 2021. Parties traded 408 contract(s) at a $710.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $342.6K, with a price of $839.0 per contract. There were 10233 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TJX (NYSE:TJX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on September 24, 2021. This event was a transfer of 310 contract(s) at a $78.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15419 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $380.2K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 1915 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12920 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 150 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 8076 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10590 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 465 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 5644 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $172.5K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 14147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5525 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 455 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.3K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 18391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2675 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on September 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1229 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.9K, with a price of $69.0 per contract. There were 1401 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2541 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 150 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 514 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $215.8K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 5918 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1562 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.