10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/27/21 $720.00 $205.0K 5.4K 31.2K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/27/21 $160.00 $110.2K 5.9K 29.4K GPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/27/21 $29.00 $27.7K 12.8K 8.1K PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/27/21 $88.00 $98.3K 681 8.0K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/03/21 $40.00 $34.4K 5.4K 7.1K WKHS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/03/21 $8.50 $25.2K 224 4.0K QS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/27/21 $20.00 $31.3K 2.3K 1.8K CCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $22.50 $514.0K 15.5K 1.5K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $12.00 $54.0K 8.5K 1.1K XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $50.00 $35.3K 3.4K 1.0K

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 27, 2021. Parties traded 295 contract(s) at a $720.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $205.0K, with a price of $695.0 per contract. There were 5480 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31209 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 27, 2021. This event was a transfer of 237 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.2K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 5962 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29479 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GPS (NYSE:GPS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 27, 2021. Parties traded 252 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 12862 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 27, 2021. Parties traded 643 contract(s) at a $88.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.3K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 681 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8037 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on September 3, 2021. Parties traded 436 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 5417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7189 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WKHS (NASDAQ:WKHS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on September 3, 2021. Parties traded 629 contract(s) at a $8.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4050 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 27, 2021. Parties traded 438 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 2354 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1891 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 207 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 1490 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $514.0K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 15515 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 8594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 981 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $36.0 per contract. There were 3481 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1035 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

