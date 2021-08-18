10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $700.00 $168.1K 27.6K 66.8K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $23.00 $58.0K 8.1K 14.5K LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/27/21 $40.00 $68.9K 1.0K 6.3K BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $175.00 $111.6K 6.5K 4.0K FL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $53.00 $676.0K 4.0K 3.8K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $14.00 $41.8K 31.5K 1.7K LCID CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $2.50 $3.0 million 8 1.5K TJX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $72.00 $51.7K 2.0K 1.1K MCD PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $230.00 $920.0K 711 800 NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $435.0K 5.9K 757

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 251 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $168.1K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 27663 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 66839 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $29.0 per contract. There were 8127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14527 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on August 27, 2021. Parties traded 1252 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.9K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 1052 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6355 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 360 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.6K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 6566 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FL (NYSE:FL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 2504 contract(s) at a $53.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $676.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 4057 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3840 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 950 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $44.0 per contract. There were 31529 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1790 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $3.0 million, with a price of $2000.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TJX (NYSE:TJX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $72.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.7K, with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 2078 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1149 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCD (NYSE:MCD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 212 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $920.0K, with a price of $1150.0 per contract. There were 711 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 520 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $435.0K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 5919 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 757 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

