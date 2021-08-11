10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MOXC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $7.50 $31.2K 11.9K 7.3K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/13/21 $725.00 $32.0K 4.7K 6.1K CPNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $40.00 $31.3K 10.9K 4.8K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $25.00 $61.9K 33.6K 2.8K F PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $12.00 $337.5K 12.5K 2.6K GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $52.50 $100.9K 77 1.4K BABA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/17/21 $165.00 $34.9K 5.7K 1.3K ETSY PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/13/21 $187.50 $33.0K 234 1.2K WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $105.00 $90.8K 4.5K 719 LVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $35.00 $27.0K 5.5K 706

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For MOXC (NASDAQ:MOXC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 391 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 11975 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7338 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 13, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $725.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 4773 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CPNG (NYSE:CPNG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 202 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 10982 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4803 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 601 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.9K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 33638 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2811 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 401 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $337.5K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 12577 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 219 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 206 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.9K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 77 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1407 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 37 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 230 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 5713 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1320 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETSY (NASDAQ:ETSY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 13, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $187.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 234 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.8K, with a price of $227.0 per contract. There were 4519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 719 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 5523 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 706 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.