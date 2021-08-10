10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/13/21 $48.00 $25.5K 10.9K 49.1K CANO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $10.00 $50.1K 1.8K 11.8K RIGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $34.2K 971 4.9K MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $400.00 $450.0K 1.3K 2.3K FULC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $15.00 $36.8K 0 2.2K MDT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $126.00 $111.5K 288 2.0K AMED CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $195.00 $493.6K 394 2.0K BCRX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $20.00 $30.9K 8.4K 313 NVAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/27/21 $340.00 $126.5K 12 313 BLUE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $20.00 $68.5K 401 220

Explanation

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 13, 2021. This event was a transfer of 346 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 10966 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 49122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CANO (NYSE:CANO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 401 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.1K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 1836 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11859 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIGL (NASDAQ:RIGL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 164 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 854 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 971 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4988 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $450.0K, with a price of $1800.0 per contract. There were 1394 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FULC (NASDAQ:FULC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 263 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2235 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MDT (NYSE:MDT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 603 contract(s) at a $126.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.5K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 288 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2021 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMED (NASDAQ:AMED), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 866 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $493.6K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 394 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BCRX (NASDAQ:BCRX), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 129 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 213 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 8422 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 313 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVAX (NASDAQ:NVAX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on August 27, 2021. Parties traded 224 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.5K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 313 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BLUE (NASDAQ:BLUE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 101 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 214 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.5K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 401 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

