'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 6
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Kevin O'Leary said he is buying more Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA).
Degas Wright likes Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) because of its profitability and valuation. He added more shares to his long position.
Shannon Saccocia is a buyer of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL). She advised viewers not to fear the e-commerce names because the digital acceleration is going to continue.
Jon Najarian bought calls in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) on Friday. He noticed a big call options volume in the name.
