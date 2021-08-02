10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Health Care sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $45.00 $45.7K 8.9K 17.3K AZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $47.50 $32.5K 5.6K 1.1K TVTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $7.50 $42.0K 328 601 CCXI PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $10.00 $74.0K 1.9K 600 FGEN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $17.50 $25.0K 475 501 NUVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $60.00 $55.5K 1 301 ARCT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $35.00 $102.0K 197 212 VRTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $220.00 $29.0K 62 203 TEVA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/20/21 $8.00 $37.0K 526 200 CNC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $77.50 $70.6K 162 7

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1431 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.7K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 8958 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AZN (NASDAQ:AZN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 172 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 501 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 5652 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TVTX (NASDAQ:TVTX), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 172 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 328 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 601 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCXI (NASDAQ:CCXI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 74 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.0K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 1937 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FGEN (NASDAQ:FGEN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 475 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NUVA (NASDAQ:NUVA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARCT (NASDAQ:ARCT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.0K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 212 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VRTX (NASDAQ:VRTX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 62 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TEVA (NYSE:TEVA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 526 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CNC (NYSE:CNC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 137 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 321 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.6K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7 contract(s) were bought and sold.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.