10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/06/21 $110.00 $27.0K 14.1K 68.8K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/06/21 $147.00 $25.8K 18.4K 53.6K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/06/21 $205.00 $32.2K 10.5K 31.8K NCR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $45.00 $394.3K 7.7K 7.6K TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $230.00 $895.0K 1.7K 5.0K TDC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $55.00 $86.3K 3.5K 3.5K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $75.00 $352.6K 12.8K 2.6K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $285.00 $86.0K 3.9K 2.0K SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $250.00 $82.7K 2.4K 1.7K COMM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $20.00 $80.0K 21.1K 1.0K

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 6, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 14150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68821 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 6, 2021. Parties traded 327 contract(s) at a $147.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 18485 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53606 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 6, 2021. This event was a transfer of 299 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 10521 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31808 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCR (NYSE:NCR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 137 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 850 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $394.3K, with a price of $464.0 per contract. There were 7719 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7674 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TXN (NASDAQ:TXN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 172 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 5000 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $895.0K, with a price of $179.0 per contract. There were 1735 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TDC (NYSE:TDC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 691 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.3K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 3545 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 1022 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $352.6K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 12878 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2625 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 202 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.0K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 3926 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2012 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.7K, with a price of $276.0 per contract. There were 2433 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1716 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COMM (NASDAQ:COMM), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 21150 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1025 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.