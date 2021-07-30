9 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $40.00 $500.5K 1.3K 2.8K RUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $55.00 $592.0K 4.6K 1.3K DAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $45.00 $58.9K 146 1.0K CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/06/21 $205.00 $150.6K 328 954 SPCE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/06/21 $30.00 $48.8K 1.7K 651 TGI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $20.00 $32.7K 127 623 AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $21.00 $31.5K 1.7K 402 UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $37.00 $62.1K 2.9K 370 DNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $20.00 $47.0K 416 336

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 231 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1300 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $500.5K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 1385 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RUN (NASDAQ:RUN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1287 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $592.0K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 4622 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1313 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DAL (NYSE:DAL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 112 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 380 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.9K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 146 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1013 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT (NYSE:CAT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 6, 2021. This event was a transfer of 486 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.6K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 328 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 954 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPCE (NYSE:SPCE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 6, 2021. This event was a transfer of 315 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.8K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 1792 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 651 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TGI (NYSE:TGI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 385 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 623 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 267 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 1712 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 175 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.1K, with a price of $207.0 per contract. There were 2953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DNB (NYSE:DNB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 336 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 416 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 336 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

