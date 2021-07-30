Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Advanced Micro Devices

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) traded more than four times its average daily options volume on Thursday and it was the most active single stock option. Calls outpaced puts more than 2 to 1 in the name following good earnings results.

During the session, Khouw noticed a purchase of 49,000 contracts of the Aug. 6, $105-strike calls for $2.15. Buyers are betting the rally in Advanced Micro Devices could continue and the stock could move more than 4% higher by the end of the next week.