 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Advanced Micro Devices

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 7:14am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) traded more than four times its average daily options volume on Thursday and it was the most active single stock option. Calls outpaced puts more than 2 to 1 in the name following good earnings results.

During the session, Khouw noticed a purchase of 49,000 contracts of the Aug. 6, $105-strike calls for $2.15. Buyers are betting the rally in Advanced Micro Devices could continue and the stock could move more than 4% higher by the end of the next week.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD)

Robinhood Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest But Not For The Right Reasons; AMD, Amazon, Tilray Other Top Trends
Advanced Micro Devices Is Breaking Out: Is This It For Bears?
8 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Understanding Advanced Micro Devices's Unusual Options Activity
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Advanced Micro Devices
What's Going On With AMD's Stock Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com