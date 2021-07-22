10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/23/21 $650.00 $269.6K 5.4K 25.4K CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/30/21 $23.00 $25.2K 14.7K 9.2K LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $55.00 $35.5K 45.2K 2.6K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $165.00 $65.8K 17.6K 2.2K SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $120.00 $50.9K 790 2.0K REAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $17.50 $39.5K 9.0K 1.3K GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $55.00 $110.9K 3.1K 1.3K WKHS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $13.00 $57.0K 1.5K 878 BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $180.00 $363.3K 21.5K 774 DHI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $125.00 $29.7K 2 725

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 556 contract(s) at a $650.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $269.6K, with a price of $485.0 per contract. There were 5425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25424 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 30, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $49.0 per contract. There were 14793 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9229 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 57 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 45255 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2626 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 235 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.8K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 17639 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 790 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2058 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding REAL (NASDAQ:REAL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 273 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 9049 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1336 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 430 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.9K, with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 3187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1309 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WKHS (NASDAQ:WKHS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 183 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 230 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $248.0 per contract. There were 1563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 878 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 330 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 255 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $363.3K, with a price of $1425.0 per contract. There were 21546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 774 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DHI (NYSE:DHI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 211 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 725 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.