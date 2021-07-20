9 Financials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $35.00 $180.0K 22.3K 2.0K RKT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/30/21 $17.50 $42.3K 929 2.0K JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $150.00 $1.4 million 3.1K 1.5K MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $95.00 $67.7K 9.1K 1.4K COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $217.50 $634.0K 3 547 BAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $50.00 $69.4K 61 528 BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $29.00 $31.8K 558 495 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/23/21 $350.00 $330.0K 536 366 USB PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $45.00 $32.4K 113 246

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For WFC (NYSE:WFC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 185 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $180.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 22334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2066 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKT (NYSE:RKT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 900 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $47.0 per contract. There were 929 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2063 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 150 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.4 million, with a price of $940.0 per contract. There were 3152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MS (NYSE:MS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 365 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.7K, with a price of $186.0 per contract. There were 9194 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1416 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 453 contract(s) at a $217.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 60 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $634.0K, with a price of $1399.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 547 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAM (NYSE:BAM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 479 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.4K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 61 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 528 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC (NYSE:BAC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 185 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 490 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 558 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 495 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS (NYSE:GS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $330.0K, with a price of $1650.0 per contract. There were 536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding USB (NYSE:USB), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 241 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 246 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 246 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.