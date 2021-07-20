10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $14.00 $145.5K 89.5K 7.8K EXPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $160.00 $1.1 million 19.3K 4.0K TAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $17.50 $33.0K 52.0K 3.6K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/30/21 $650.00 $580.5K 9.9K 3.5K LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/23/21 $48.00 $273.0K 649 2.7K CCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $86.0K 67.3K 2.6K VUZI CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $15.00 $30.0K 3.3K 1.6K HD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/23/21 $327.50 $34.4K 1.9K 1.3K FTCH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $418.0K 1.9K 1.1K FUV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $17.50 $65.0K 5.2K 1.0K

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 1733 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $145.5K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 89561 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7894 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXPE (NASDAQ:EXPE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1800 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 19354 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4086 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TAL (NYSE:TAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 52043 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3696 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 215 contract(s) at a $650.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $580.5K, with a price of $2700.0 per contract. There were 9905 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3525 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2471 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 69 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $273.0K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 649 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2793 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.0K, with a price of $344.0 per contract. There were 67334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2659 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VUZI (NASDAQ:VUZI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 3313 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1696 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD (NYSE:HD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 23, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $327.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 1902 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1345 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FTCH (NYSE:FTCH), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $418.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 1963 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUV (NASDAQ:FUV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 5257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1095 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.