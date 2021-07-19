9 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/23/21 $19.00 $25.6K 476 6.4K UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $65.00 $42.5K 23.8K 3.2K UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/23/21 $44.50 $32.5K 1.0K 1.5K DM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $5.00 $127.4K 10.4K 1.4K SAVE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $25.00 $53.0K 2.0K 1.1K ZEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $5.00 $40.0K 659 760 HXL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/20/21 $60.00 $51.4K 31 735 BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $195.00 $598.0K 1.5K 547 AZUL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $90.0K 627 436

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 23, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $64.0 per contract. There were 476 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6457 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 186 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 567 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 23846 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 23, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $44.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 1019 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1560 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DM (NYSE:DM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 550 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1499 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.4K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 10402 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1499 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SAVE (NYSE:SAVE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 351 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $151.0 per contract. There were 2025 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZEV (NYSE:ZEV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 88 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 659 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 760 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HXL (NYSE:HXL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 32 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 735 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.4K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 31 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 735 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 550 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $598.0K, with a price of $2990.0 per contract. There were 1524 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 547 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AZUL (NYSE:AZUL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 186 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 627 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 436 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.