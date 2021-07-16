9 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/23/21 $155.00 $36.1K 49.0K 44.4K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/23/21 $285.00 $31.1K 8.2K 20.2K CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $55.00 $178.0K 22.6K 8.6K ERIC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $59.8K 12.7K 4.7K MGI CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $9.00 $28.0K 3.4K 3.0K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $55.00 $88.3K 32.8K 2.3K ORCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/30/21 $87.00 $104.0K 964 2.2K FISV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $115.00 $87.7K 10.5K 1.3K RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $37.00 $25.6K 1.1K 234

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1501 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 49062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44424 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 23, 2021. Parties traded 234 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 8239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 91 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $178.0K, with a price of $178.0 per contract. There were 22642 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8684 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ERIC (NASDAQ:ERIC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 189 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 285 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.8K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 12755 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4704 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MGI (NASDAQ:MGI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 3484 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3049 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 356 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.3K, with a price of $248.0 per contract. There were 32887 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2325 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 14 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 539 contract(s) at a $87.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.0K, with a price of $193.0 per contract. There were 964 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2296 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FISV (NASDAQ:FISV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 63 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.7K, with a price of $293.0 per contract. There were 10519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1372 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 1185 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 234 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.