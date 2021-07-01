10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/02/21 $52.00 $43.7K 4.0K 26.5K EDU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $5.50 $450.0K 1.1K 10.0K TPR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/09/21 $42.50 $31.5K 24 4.7K JD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/16/21 $80.00 $53.7K 21.9K 3.6K GRWG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $50.00 $58.1K 6.2K 3.6K XPEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/02/21 $45.00 $27.1K 731 3.4K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/02/21 $222.50 $39.3K 2.2K 3.3K BBBY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/02/21 $32.00 $80.8K 1.7K 2.0K DKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $74.7K 39.0K 2.0K FUV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $17.50 $45.0K 6.2K 1.6K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 2, 2021. Parties traded 476 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.7K, with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 4037 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26599 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EDU (NYSE:EDU), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 169 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 10000 contract(s) at a $5.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $450.0K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 1119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TPR (NYSE:TPR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on July 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4792 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 15 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 430 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.7K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 21948 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3688 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GRWG (NASDAQ:GRWG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 298 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.1K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 6208 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3639 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on July 2, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 731 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3461 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 2, 2021. Parties traded 253 contract(s) at a $222.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 2222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3361 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBBY (NASDAQ:BBBY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 2, 2021. Parties traded 434 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.8K, with a price of $186.0 per contract. There were 1773 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2070 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 204 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 912 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.7K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 39053 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUV (NASDAQ:FUV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 6237 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1654 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.