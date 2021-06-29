 Skip to main content

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Kratos And Criteo SA

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 4:04pm   Comments
Jon Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that he saw unusual options activity in the July $30 calls in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) on Tuesday. He decided to jump in the trade and he is going to hold the position for two weeks.

Najarian has also noticed high options activity in the October $47.50 calls in Criteo SA (NASDAQ: CRTO). He followed the trade and he is planning to hold it for several months. He loves both trades for the short-term and long-term.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

