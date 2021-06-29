Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Kratos And Criteo SA

Jon Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that he saw unusual options activity in the July $30 calls in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) on Tuesday. He decided to jump in the trade and he is going to hold the position for two weeks.

Najarian has also noticed high options activity in the October $47.50 calls in Criteo SA (NASDAQ: CRTO). He followed the trade and he is planning to hold it for several months. He loves both trades for the short-term and long-term.