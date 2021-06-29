10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/02/21 $136.00 $41.7K 27.7K 90.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/02/21 $90.00 $35.4K 14.0K 49.5K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/02/21 $270.00 $95.6K 10.2K 16.9K FUBO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/02/21 $34.00 $39.5K 4.4K 9.3K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/09/21 $57.00 $80.9K 1.4K 3.3K CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $55.00 $31.2K 21.3K 2.2K SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/02/21 $245.00 $59.1K 641 1.7K QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/02/21 $141.00 $33.0K 1.5K 1.5K AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/02/21 $143.00 $75.0K 545 1.2K MGI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $10.00 $40.0K 482 1.1K

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 2, 2021. This event was a transfer of 337 contract(s) at a $136.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.7K, with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 27728 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 90861 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 2, 2021. This event was a transfer of 322 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 14035 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 49590 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 2, 2021. This event was a transfer of 503 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.6K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 10251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16906 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 2, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 4473 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9312 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on July 9, 2021. This event was a transfer of 745 contract(s) at a $57.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.9K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 1436 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3381 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 381 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 21396 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 2, 2021. This event was a transfer of 211 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.1K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 641 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1731 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 2, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $141.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 1525 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1589 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 2, 2021. This event was a transfer of 504 contract(s) at a $143.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 545 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1284 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MGI (NASDAQ:MGI), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 482 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1107 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

