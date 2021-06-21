Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Boeing And Realty Income Corp

Jon Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that traders were buying the June 25, $240-strike calls in Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) in the first half of the session. He decided to jump in the trade because he loves the upside potential in the name.

Najarian has also noticed that options traders were buying the July $70 calls in Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O) when the stock was trading at $68. He bought these calls and he is planning to hold them for three weeks.