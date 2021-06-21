10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/25/21 $132.00 $37.8K 28.6K 42.4K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $90.00 $30.3K 3.4K 3.8K WORK PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/20/21 $38.00 $100.0K 0 2.0K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $57.50 $38.8K 27.5K 1.3K CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $55.00 $29.4K 7.4K 905 SWCH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $22.00 $85.9K 2.9K 901 FUBO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $30.00 $267.5K 7.3K 892 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $230.00 $346.0K 7.2K 809 FISV CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $120.00 $44.5K 138 682 CRM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/17/21 $250.00 $292.7K 4.3K 523

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 25, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $132.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 28638 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42467 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 60 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 272 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 3413 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3840 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WORK (NYSE:WORK), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 498 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 27513 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 215 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 7447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 905 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SWCH (NYSE:SWCH), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 151 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 537 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.9K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 2902 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 901 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $267.5K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 7391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 892 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $346.0K, with a price of $689.0 per contract. There were 7265 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 809 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FISV (NASDAQ:FISV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 524 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.5K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 682 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM (NYSE:CRM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 88 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 287 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $292.7K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 4393 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 523 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.