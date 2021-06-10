 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In US Steel And Walgreens Boots Alliance

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 3:09pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options volume in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) on Thursday. When the stock was trading around $28, there was a buyer of 6,700 contracts of the August $35 calls for $1.40. One print of that was 5,500 options so a very large player was involved, said Najarian. He already owns the stock and he said these options could really prove out to be something extraordinary.

When Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) was trading just under $55, there was a buyer of the June $56.50 calls. Around 4,400 contracts were traded between 15 and 27 cents. Najarian said these calls are very inexpensive and they give us a great opportunity.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (X + WBA)

Analyzing United States Steel's Unusual Options Activity
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 4, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid Shares Fall On Report Of Potential Amazon Entry Into Retail Pharmacy
Tesla And Comcast Lead The QQQ Higher Wednesday
Algoma Steel Gets SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com