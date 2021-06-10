Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In US Steel And Walgreens Boots Alliance

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options volume in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) on Thursday. When the stock was trading around $28, there was a buyer of 6,700 contracts of the August $35 calls for $1.40. One print of that was 5,500 options so a very large player was involved, said Najarian. He already owns the stock and he said these options could really prove out to be something extraordinary.

When Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) was trading just under $55, there was a buyer of the June $56.50 calls. Around 4,400 contracts were traded between 15 and 27 cents. Najarian said these calls are very inexpensive and they give us a great opportunity.