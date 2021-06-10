9 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/11/21 $40.00 $38.4K 21.7K 47.2K T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $29.50 $28.2K 18.3K 5.6K VIAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $55.00 $1.0 million 13.5K 5.0K CNK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $25.00 $27.9K 2.7K 1.8K TME CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $23.00 $70.2K 3.6K 1.8K PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $70.00 $50.5K 2.2K 1.2K EA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $145.00 $68.9K 1.4K 877 ATVI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $105.00 $92.3K 2.7K 513 GOGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $12.00 $38.0K 2.6K 454

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 11, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $192.0 per contract. There were 21789 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding T (NYSE:T), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $29.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $14.0 per contract. There were 18312 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5645 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 225 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 5000 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $203.0 per contract. There were 13506 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5029 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CNK (NYSE:CNK), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 2700 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1896 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TME (NYSE:TME), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 127 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 1800 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.2K, with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 3675 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1852 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS (NYSE:PINS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 2266 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1216 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EA (NASDAQ:EA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 406 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 54 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.9K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 1428 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 877 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ATVI (NASDAQ:ATVI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 71 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 502 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.3K, with a price of $184.0 per contract. There were 2783 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOGO (NASDAQ:GOGO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 2672 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 454 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.