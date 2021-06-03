 Skip to main content

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Fisker And Texas Roadhouse

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
Jon Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that 9,200 contracts of the July $17.50 calls were traded in Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) in the first half of the trading session on Thursday. The stock needs to rally around $2 to get above the strike of the call. Najarian followed the trade and he is going to hold it for four to five weeks.

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) was also pretty active as around 6,000 contracts of the September $100 calls traded. The stock was trading around $94 at the time so it needs to move $6 higher until September to get to the strike.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media Trading Ideas

