Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Fisker And Texas Roadhouse

Jon Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that 9,200 contracts of the July $17.50 calls were traded in Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) in the first half of the trading session on Thursday. The stock needs to rally around $2 to get above the strike of the call. Najarian followed the trade and he is going to hold it for four to five weeks.

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) was also pretty active as around 6,000 contracts of the September $100 calls traded. The stock was trading around $94 at the time so it needs to move $6 higher until September to get to the strike.