Pete Najarian Recommends Using Options To Play AMC Entertainment
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 02, 2021 3:01pm   Comments
As AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) soars, manage risk by buying options said Market Rebellion co-founder Pete Najarian, who appeared Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

What Happened: AMC Entertainment climbed to over 100% today as retail traders squeezed short-sellers of the movie theater chain. 

The company announced Tuesday it entered into an agreement to raise $230.5 million of cash by selling equity to Mudrick Capital for 8.5 million shares of AMC Entertainment stock at approximately $27.12 per share.

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron took to Twitter Tuesday night to reassure investors that he had the shareholder's best interests in mind.

Related Link: Own AMC Shares? Get Rewarded With A Free Popcorn Under New Investor Connect Program

Aron announced the company is launching AMC Investor Connect via Twitter.

Najarian Is Playing With Options: Owning stock in AMC Entertainment right now is "very dangerous," Najarian said.

Najarian told CNBC that when he buys an options contract, he knows exactly how much money he can lose.

Options limit downside in a trade, Najarian said, adding "you can really get caught holding the bag" by owning the stock. 

See Also: AMC Shorts Get Smoked And Options Traders Jump In

Najarian added that he doesn't understand why anyone would consider shorting AMC Entertainment after witnessing what happened with GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) earlier in the year.

At last check Wednesday afternoon, AMC Entertainment shares were up 97% at $63.

Photo by Mike Mozart from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Adam Aron CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

