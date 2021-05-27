fbpx
QQQ
-1.25
335.38
-0.37%
DIA
+ 1.23
342.04
+ 0.36%
SPY
+ 0.11
418.96
+ 0.03%
TLT
-0.57
139.79
-0.41%
GLD
+ 0.13
177.51
+ 0.07%

Ford Stock Breaks Out Of Ascending Triangle Pattern, Looks Ready To Head Higher

byTyler Bundy
May 27, 2021 4:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ford Stock Breaks Out Of Ascending Triangle Pattern, Looks Ready To Head Higher

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) shares are trading higher after the company announced plans to beef up its electric vehicle development. 

Ford shares gained 7.13% Thursday, closing at $14.88. 

Below is a technical analysis of the chart.

fdaily5-27-21.png

Ford Daily Chart Analysis

  • Ford looks to have broken out of what technical traders may call an ascending triangle pattern.
  • The stock is trading above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment is most likely bullish.
  • Both of these moving averages may hold as an area of support.

Key Ford Levels To Watch

  • The ascending triangle pattern is a bullish continuation pattern that occurs when higher lows are squeezed between a flat top resistance. Ford may have broken out of the ascending triangle pattern and could head higher.
  • Previously, the $13 level held as resistance before the cryptocurrency was able to break above the level.
  • Now the $13 level may hold as an area of support. Another area of possible support is along the trendline that is formed by the higher lows.

What’s Next For Ford?

Bullish technical traders would like to see the stock continue to build higher lows and stay above the higher low trendline. As long as the stock is able to hold above the higher low trendline, bulls should hold control.

Bearish technical traders would like to see the stock fall back below the higher low trendline. A cross below this trendline could signal that bears are taking control, and the stock may see a strong push downwards.

Photo courtesy of Ford. 

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Ford, Nvidia Or Pinduoduo?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. read more

Ford Stock Smashes Resistance, Looks To Continue Higher

The cryptocurrency meltdown has been a blessing to shareholders of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). The stock stalled out at resistance close to $13.50. This is where it also stalled in March. It looked like shares were going to move lower. read more

Why Ford Stock Is Racing Higher Today

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher by 6.6% at $13.66 after the company announced its 'Ford+' plan to improve electrification, commercial offerings, consumer connected services. read more

Ford Stock: Find Out The Level To Watch

Benzinga's Luke Jacobi talked about Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Monday on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour." read more