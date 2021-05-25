 Skip to main content

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Toll Brothers

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 11:01am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said he saw three times as many calls trading than usual in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) on Monday. Calls outpaced puts by more than 2.5 to 1.

The company is going to report earnings on Tuesday and the options market is implying a move of 6.50% in either direction, which is exactly in line with the average move on earnings.

The most active options were the July $65 calls as 465 contracts were sold for $1.60, said Khouw. The trade breaks even at $66.60. This is not necessarily bearish as the strike is around 10% above the closing price on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

