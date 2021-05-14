Tony Zhang Sees Unusual Options Activity In ARK Innovation ETF

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang spoke about unusual options activity in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK). The ETF traded almost 20% lower in the last three weeks and during the sell-off, on Thursday, the options volume was four times the average daily volume, said Zhang.

He saw a fairly unusual trade in the name. There was a purchase of 4,000 contracts of the May $85/$102/$109 call spread risk reversal at $1.47. The options structure is pretty common, but it is unusual that it expires next Friday. The trader sold the May $85 put, bought the May $102 call and sold the May $109 call for a debit of $1.47. The trade breaks even at $103.47 or around 4% above the closing price on Thursday. Its maximal profit is $5.53.