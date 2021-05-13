 Skip to main content

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In PulteGroup And Las Vegas Sands

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2021 4:27pm   Comments
Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

Traders were buying the July $60 calls in PulteGroup when the stock was trading around $57, said Najarian. He loves the trade and he decided to jump in. He is planning to hold the position for two months.

Around 17,500 contracts of the June $57 calls were traded in Las Vegas Sands in the first half of the trading session. Najarian bought these calls as well and he is going to be in the trade for two weeks.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

