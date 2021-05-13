Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In PulteGroup And Las Vegas Sands

Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

Traders were buying the July $60 calls in PulteGroup when the stock was trading around $57, said Najarian. He loves the trade and he decided to jump in. He is planning to hold the position for two months.

Around 17,500 contracts of the June $57 calls were traded in Las Vegas Sands in the first half of the trading session. Najarian bought these calls as well and he is going to be in the trade for two weeks.