Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Abercrombie & Fitch And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 3:35pm   Comments
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Abercrombie & Fitch And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said options traders were buying the May $40 calls in Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) during the session on Thursday. He bought these calls too and if the stock trades higher, he's going to sell some upside calls against them.

When Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) was trading around $115, options traders were buying the regular May expiration $120 calls, said Najarian.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) also caught Najarian's attention as around 3,200 contracts of the May $26.73 calls were traded on Thursday. He is in these calls as well and he is going to hold the position for a week to two weeks.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

